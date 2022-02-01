How to watch Luge at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

One of the biggest surprises at the 2018 PyeongChang Games: Team USA's luger Chris Mazdzer, at the time ranked 18th in the world, sped to silver and a course record. In doing so, Mazdzer became the first American (and first non-European) since the sport's Olympic introduction in 1964 to earn a medal in men's singles. NBC and Peacock will capture Mazdzer's Olympic return, and also feature a grab bag of veterans and rookies as they take to their sleds feet-first in singles, doubles, and team relay.

Though he had hoped to add a doubles medal to his collection at his fourth Games, Mazdzer broke his foot in September and qualified only for singles this go-around. Still, he looks to show the world he's bounced back from injury with a commanding performance at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre. Other Americans to watch out for: Tucker West and Jonny Gustafson. Men's singles athletes slide down the track starting Saturday, February 5 at 6:10 a.m. ET.

SEE MORE: How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Emily Sweeney will earn a personal win just by competing following her "spectacular," nearly fatal final run crash in PyeongChang. She broke bones in her neck and back and took nearly a year to fully recover. Summer Britcher, now the highest-ranked U.S. female luger in the world, looks to crack the top ten finishers in her third Games, while newcomer Ashley Farquharson came in eighth at the Olympic test event and could match that result. Women's singles kicks off Monday, February 7 at 6:50 a.m. ET.

Rookies Zach Di Gregorio and Sean Hollander barely clinched the United States' sole doubles berth when Mazdzer and teammate Jayson Terdiman crashed in their final World Cup race of the season.

As Mazdzer proved 4 years ago, anything is possible in luge. The small but mighty U.S. team -- eight total athletes, three men in singles and three women in singles plus one men's doubles team -- might work best together in the team relay event, the last luge competition at the Games. Catch that action Thursday, February 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Sign up to stream every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. Users can also authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream events in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. See below for full broadcast and streaming details for every figure skating event. You can also see a full luge streaming schedule on NBCOlympics.com.

SEE MORE: Luger Emily Sweeney talks "spectacular" crash, ice cream

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Luge Coverage Schedule* Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Sat | Feb 5 | 6.10 a.m. Men's Singles First, Second Run USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 6 | 6:30 a.m. 🏅 Men's Singles Third, Final Runs USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon | Feb 7 | 6:50 a.m. Women's Singles First, Second Runs USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon | Feb 8 | 6:50 a.m. 🏅 Women's Singles Third, Final Runs USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed | Feb 9 | 7:20 a.m. 🏅 Doubles All Runs NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs | Feb 10 | 8:30 a.m. 🏅 Team Relay All Runs USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

* TV networks may not air event live; check full schedule for detailed information.