Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

How to watch Mixed Doubles Curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Get familiar with the curling schedule for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
How to watch Mixed Doubles Curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock
Posted at 5:48 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 10:48:41-05

No Olympics were more memorable for U.S. curling than the 2018 Games. John Shuster led the U.S. to its first-ever Olympic curling title, and now the American curlers are hoping to be just as successful in 2022.

Mixed doubles curling is back for 2022, and Chris Plys, who will also be representing the U.S. on the men's curling team, will look to compete for some hardware alongside Vicky Persinger. The duo won the U.S. Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling Trials and went on to go undefeated at the final Olympic qualification event in the Netherlands in December.

Mixed doubles action at the Olympics will get underway bright and early at 7:05 a.m. ET on February 2. Plys and Persinger will play their first game against Australia that morning.

SEE MORE: How to watch Men's/Women's Curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Sign up to stream every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. Users can also authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream events in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. See below for full broadcast and streaming details for every U.S. curling event. You can also see a full curling streaming schedule on NBCOlympics.com and view the full men's and women's curling schedule here.

Date/Time Event How to Watch
Feb. 2, 7:05 a.m. ET Australia vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 2, 8:05 p.m. ET USA vs. Italy NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 3, 1:05 a.m. ET USA vs. Norway NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 4, 12:35 a.m. ET Sweden vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 5, 1:05 a.m. ET China vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 5, 7:05 a.m. ET USA vs. Canada NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 5, 8:05 p.m. ET USA vs. Czech Republic NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC
Feb. 6, 7:05 a.m. ET Switzerland vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 6, 8:05 p.m. ET USA vs. Great Britain NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 7, 7:05 a.m. ET Mixed Doubles Semifinals, Sheet A NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 7, 7:05 a.m. ET Mixed Doubles Semifinals, Sheet C NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 8, 1:05 a.m. ET Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 8, 7:05 a.m. ET Mixed Doubles Gold Medal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo