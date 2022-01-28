How to watch Ryan Cochran-Siegle at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Four years ago, Ryan Cochran-Siegle debuted as an Olympic skier with a pair of encouraging top-15 finishes in giant slalom and super-G. The performance identified him as one of Team USA’s most promising young skiers progressing towards elite status.

Injuries have interrupted that progress somewhat in the time since, but Cochran-Siegle, now 29, heads to his second Winter Olympics as arguably the most complete American male skier. He’s picked up his first pair of World Cup podiums including his first win, and in 2020 was the only American inside the men’s overall top-20. That should surprise nobody, considering the genes he has.

Cochran-Siegle’s mother, Barbara Ann Cochran, won slalom gold at the 1972 Winter Olympics in Sapporo. She went on to become an instructor at the family’s non-profit ski mountain in Richmond, Vermont, where a young Ryan first learned to ski.

When he’s off the World Cup circuit, Cochran-Siegle helps out at his family’s maple syrup farm where they make “Cochran’s Slopeside Syrup.” He is an expert maple syrup taster.

Cochran-Siegle is expected to compete in up to four individual events in Beijing: giant slalom, super-G, downhill and the combined competition.

