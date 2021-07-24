How to watch sailing at the Tokyo Olympics

Questions about how to stream on your device? Visit our frequently asked questions page for more details.

Date/Time (ET) Session/Event(s) Stream/TV* Saturday, July 24 - 11:05 PM Women's Laser Radial, Men's Laser, M/W Windsurfer Prelims 1 STREAM Sunday, July 25 - 11:05 PM Women's Laser Radial, Men's Laser, M/W Windsurfer Prelims 2 STREAM Monday, July 26 - 11:05 PM Women's 49er FX & Men's 49er Prelims, more STREAM Tuesday, July 27 - 11:05 PM Mixed Nacra 17 & M/W 470 Prelims, more STREAM Wednesday, July 28 - 11:05 PM Men's Finn & M/W 470 Prelims, more STREAM Thursday, July 29 - 11:05 PM Men's & Women's 470 Prelims, more STREAM Friday, July 30 - 11:05 PM Men's & Women's Windsurfer Medal Races, more STREAM Saturday, July 31 - 111:05 PM Men's Laser, Women's Laser Radial Medal Races, more STREAM Sunday, Aug. 1 - 11:05 PM Women's 49er FX, Men's 49er Medal Races, more STREAM Monday, Aug. 2 - 11:05 PM Men's Finn, Mixed Nacra 17 Medal Races STREAM Tuesday, Aug. 3 - 11:05 PM Men's & Women's 470 Medal Races STREAM

*TV coverage and times are subject to change

Find full TV listings for sailing and all other Olympic sports in the full TV schedule.