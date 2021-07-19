How to watch taekwondo at the Tokyo Olympics

Taekwondo will be back for the Tokyo Olympics. Competition will begin on Friday, July 23 and run through Tuesday, July 27. For U.S. viewers, the early rounds and quarter/semifinals will take place overnight while the repechage and medal matches will begin in the mornings.

Only two taekwondo athletes qualified to represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics — Paige McPherson and Anastasija Zolotic. This will be McPherson's third appearance at the Olympics. She also competed in London, where she won a bronze medal, and in Rio. Once again, she will be competing in the 67 kg weight class. Zolotic, meanwhile, will be making her Olympic debut at just 18 years old. She is considered one of taekwondo's rising stars after winning gold at the Pan American Games in 2019. Zolotic will be competing in the 57 kg weight class.

The full schedule for streaming coverage of Olympic taekwondo can be found here.