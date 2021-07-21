How to watch tennis at the Tokyo Olympics

Tennis competition kicks off on Friday, July 23 (Eastern Time) at the Tokyo Olympics and runs through August 1. NBC has you covered for all the can't-miss moments.

Naomi Osaka, who represents the host nation Japan, headlines the women's field, while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic leads the way on the men's side. Djokovic, fresh off of winning Wimbledon, is looking for his first Olympic title in his fourth consecutive appearance. Should he pull it off, Djokovic could become the second player ever (after Steffi Graf) to achieve a calendar Golden Slam if he also goes on to win the U.S. Open later in the summer.

All of the U.S. singles players are first-time Olympians. The women's roster includes Jennifer Brady, Jessica Pegula and Alison Riske, while Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe, Tennys Sandgren and Marcos Giron will compete in singles on the men's side. The doubles-only picks include Rajeev Ram, the 2016 Olympic mixed doubles silver medalist, Austin Krajicek, Nicole Melichar and Bethanie Mattek-Sands -- the 2016 mixed doubles gold medalist.

Tennis will feature in Olympic Channel's daily TV coverage.

How to stream Olympic tennis

Note: all streaming coverage on NBCOlympics.com can also be streamed in the NBC Sports app.