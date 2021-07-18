How to watch trampoline at the Tokyo Olympics

Trampoline competition begins on Friday, July 30 (Eastern Time) at the Tokyo Olympic Games and NBC is streaming every minute of competition.

Competition kicks off with the women's qualification rounds and final on Day 1 and the men take the stage the same on Day 2. Rio Olympian Nicole Ahsinger is representing the U.S. women and Aliaksei Shostak is representing the men.

The top 16 finishers in the qualifying round advance to the final.

Find full TV listings for trampoline and any other Olympic sport on the full TV schedule. Gymnastics will feature in NBC's nightly primetime coverage.

How to stream trampoline at the Olympics

Note: all streaming coverage on NBCOlympics.com can also be streamed in the NBC Sports app.