How to watch the U.S. Olympic Curling Mixed Doubles Trials

Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 9, 2018; Gangneung, South Korea; Becca Hamilton (USA) and Matt Hamilton (USA) compete during a mixed doubles round robin session at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Curling Centre.
Posted at 2:36 PM, Oct 22, 2021
The U.S. Olympic Curling Mixed Doubles Trials kick off Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET in Eveleth, Minnesota, and you can catch the action with NBC.

Becca and Matt Hamilton, both of whom competed in PyeongChang in team curling and mixed doubles, are looking to return to the Olympics and represent the U.S. in mixed doubles once again. While the Hamiltons did not win a medal together in 2018, Matt did play a key role for the gold medal-winning men's team skipped by John Shuster.

Shuster will also be competing in these trials with partner Cory Christensen. Christensen, 26, is fresh off winning a gold medal at the 2021 United States Women's Curling Championship in May.

The winning duo of the U.S. Olympic Curling Mixed Doubles Trials will still need to qualify for the Beijing Olympics at the next Olympic Qualification Event, which is scheduled to begin on December 5.

Date Times Event How to Watch
Tues, Oct. 26 1p-3:30p ET
Draw 1: Walker/Liechter vs Burchesky/Richardson
 NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App
Tues, Oct. 26 8p-10:30p ET Draw 2: Christensen/Shuster vs Peterson/Polo NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App
Wed, Oct. 27 11a-1:30p ET Draw 3: Sinclair/Ruohonen vs Persinger/Plys NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App
Wed, Oct. 27 3:30p-6p ET Draw 4: Hamilton/Hamilton vs Bear/Stopera NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App
Wed, Oct. 27 8p-10:30p ET Draw 5: Geving/Violette vs Anderson/Dropkin NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App
Thurs, Oct. 28 1p-3:30p ET Draw 6: Bear/Stopera vs Walker/Leichter NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App
Thurs, Oct. 28 8p-10:30p ET Draw 7: Burchesky/Richardson vs Sinclair/Ruohonen NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App
Fri, Oct. 29 1p-3:30p ET Draw 8: Anderson/Dropkin vs Christensen/Shuster NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App
Fri, Oct. 29 7p-9:30p ET Draw 9: Peterson/Polo vs Geving/Violette NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App
Fri, Oct. 29 10p-12:30a ET Tiebreaker #2 if nec. (Teams TBD) NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App
Sat, Oct. 30 9a-11:30a ET Tiebreaker #1 if nec. (Teams TBD) NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App
Sat, Oct. 30 1p-5:30p ET Page Playoffs NBCSN, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App
Sun, Oct. 31 12p-2p ET Semifinal Olympic Channel, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App
Sun, Oct. 31 8p-10p ET Final NBCSN, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App

 

