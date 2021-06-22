How to watch the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials

The U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials kick off Thursday in St. Louis and NBC has your viewing needs covered from the first routine through the naming of the men's and women's Olympic teams.

In addition to comprehensive LIVE television coverage (details below), NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will offer simul-streams of all TV programming and a supplemental stream for each competition session, featuring a multi-view of all apparatuses in use (two per rotation for women, three for men). Select TV simul-streams will be available on Peacock as well.

Thursday: The men get things started, with TV coverage on NBCSN from 6:30-9 p.m. ET (live to all time zones). A simul-stream of NBCSN will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and in the NBC Sports app.

Friday: For Day 1 of the women's event, Olympic Channel will televise the first 30 minutes from 7:30-8 p.m. ET (live to all time zones), then NBC will pick up coverage from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT. Over on NBCOlympics.com and in the NBC Sports app, full coverage streams from 7:30-10 p.m. ET (live to all time zones).

Saturday: TV coverage of the final day of men's competition will begin on Olympic Channel from 3-4 p.m. ET (live to all time zones), then continue on NBC from 4-6 p.m. ET (live to all time zones). Full streaming coverage will be available on NBCOlympics.com and in the NBC Sports App, with Peacock also offering a simul-stream of Olympic Channel's coverage.

Sunday: The women's competition concludes with TV coverage on Olympic Channel from 8-8:30 p.m. ET (live to all time zones) and NBC from 8:30-11 p.m. ET/PT. A simul-stream with the Olympic Channel and NBC coverage will be available on NBCOlympics.com and in the NBC Sports app from 8-11 p.m. ET (live to all time zones).

How to watch on TV

How to stream