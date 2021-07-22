How to watch wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics

Wrestling is returning for the Tokyo Olympics. The Olympic wrestling competition is set to kick off on Saturday, July 31 and run through Saturday, August 7.

American wrestling star Jordan Burroughs will not compete in Tokyo after losing to Kyle Dake at the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials. Dake, 30, will be making his Olympic debut with hopes of taking home a gold medal in the 74 kg weight class. Meanwhile, Kyle Snyder, who won wrestling gold in Rio, will be back for the United States. All eyes will be on Snyder as a potential matchup against ROC's Abdulrashid Sadulaev looms, which could be a clash of two of the top wrestlers in the world.

Other key wrestlers to keep tabs on during the Olympics include Rio gold medalist Helen Maroulis, five-time world champion Adeline Gray, Olympic newcomer Gable Steveson and the magnetic Tamyra Mensah-Stock.

The full schedule for streaming coverage of Olympic wrestling can be found here.