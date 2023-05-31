How you can see the Budweiser Clydesdales at Lexington's Chevy Chase Inn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The oldest bar in Lexington will not be horsing around Wednesday night, when the Budweiser Clydesdales make an appearance.

The special guests are part of the Chevy Chase Inn's 90th anniversary kickoff celebration.

"I was floored, I mean, what an honor," said bar owner Kevin Heathcoat. "I just couldn't believe we had been approached for our 90th anniversary kickoff celebration, and Budweiser's Clydesdales 90th anniversary. I mean, it's something special."

This isn't the first time the legendary horses will visit the bar. In 1959, Budweiser sent them as a toast to the amount of beer sold at the bar and former Saratoga Restaurant. Decades later, the Heathcoats are thrilled by the full-circle moment for the bar, which opened in 1933 after Prohibition ended.

"I truly see it as once in a lifetime that Clydesdales are going to be parading down Euclid," said Cameron Heathcoat.

Everyone is welcome to come see the Clydesdales on Euclid Avenue. The street will be blocked off from South Ashland Avenue to East High Street starting at 3:30 p.m. The family-friendly festivities start at 5 p.m.

You can find more information on Facebook.