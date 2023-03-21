'Huge victory': Local workers welcomed back after over three weeks on strike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The teamsters of Local 651 in Lexington got some very good news over the weekend following more than three weeks of taking their grievances to the streets.

“Now the company has blinked and make no mistake, this is a huge victory for these guys back here,” said Local 651 President James Brant.

Brant represents the 11 workers, mostly Keurig Dr Pepper delivery truck drivers, who originally went on strike late last month and were eventually locked out when negotiations on a new contract stalled.

“We weren’t asking to get the cream of the crop top contracts, we were just trying to stay right here in the middle of the pack. Instead of negotiating a better deal, the company hit us with a last and final and locked these guys out,” said Local 651 Vice President Joe Lance.

In addition to seeking wages and benefits more in-line with others in the state who do similar jobs, the Local 651 members are hoping to add company holidays for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day and Juneteenth. They feel so strongly about these issues that they’ve gone three and a half weeks without a paycheck.

“It’s been rough,” said driver, Ewan Thompson. “But I know I’ve got a strong team standing behind me if I need anything. We’re a family here. We stick together,” Thompson added.

Over the weekend, Mr. Brant received a call that attorneys for Keurig Dr Pepper were welcoming them back to work, hopefully this week, while good faith negotiations would resume at the bargaining table.

“There are eyes across the country on this, and this is a huge victory for these workers, the unions across the country and their families,” Brant stated.

A spokesperson for Keurig Dr Pepper shared a statement with LEX 18 on the current state of the situation.

“We’ve been in discussions with the union to resolve this work stoppage so that employees can return to work while good faith negotiations continue,” the statement read.

“This never would’ve happened if not for these 11 gentlemen who stood together. And this is an example if workers stick together, this is the result,” Brant added.