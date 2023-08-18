Watch Now
Human remains found at construction site on Scott Street near UK campus

Posted at 9:40 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 10:55:00-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Human remains have been found at a construction site on Scott Street near the University of Kentucky's campus, confirmed by the UK Police Chief.

Remains were found Friday morning and construction on the site was halted. The Fayette County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn tells LEX 18 this is the fourth time he has been called to the scene this week.

Ginn says this location is believed to be an old burial site that existed before the Lexington Cemetery was founded.

The coroner says these remains were buried properly but their existence was unknown until excavation led to their discovery.

Ginn says no foul play is suspected. Due to the amount of time that has passed he will not attempt to determine the identity.

This is a developing story.

