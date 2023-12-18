Human remains found in Pulaski County

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials are reporting that human remains were found in Pulaski County last Wednesday.

The Pulaski County coroner reports that human remains were found on Wednesday, December 13, near Bethlehem Ridge Road by a local farmer who was out cutting firewood.

The coroner says the body was mostly intact and was not in the field the week prior. Officials believe it may be a person who has been missing since September.

The coroner says they're working to get a 100% identification by looking at dental work and doing DNA comparison.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.