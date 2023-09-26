Southern Kentucky mother looking for missing son

A southern Kentucky mother is pleading for help finding her 20-year-old son. She said no one has seen him since September 19 and she's concerned he may need help.

Angel Parton says her son, David "DJ" Whitt, was last seen along Highway 837 on the Casey-Pulaski County line. She said he had been acting strangely and after a run-in with police a couple of weeks ago, she said she was concerned about his mental health. Since someone last saw him on foot last week, she and friends have been searching the hills and fields around the area.

Angel Parton

"It's already been six days now. I just want to bring him home. Every day, I wake up and I come out here and do this. I think today's the day I'm going to bring him home, and then all this nightmare's going to be behind me," Parton said.

Angel Parton

Parton said she has reported Whitt as missing and is hoping someone can give them information that will bring him home. According to a flier being distributed by friends and family, Whitt is 5'11", 12-130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. The flier says he was last seen wearing a brown and green striped sweater with a black t-shirt, blue pants with a white stripe, work boots, and a Tractor Supply Co. hat.

