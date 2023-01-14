Humane society raffling rare bourbons to raise money for new shelter

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Animals in Frankfort will soon have a new home as the Franklin County Humane Society nears completion of their new shelter. As construction costs have risen, though, they could use some help paying for the new place. They've come up with a fundraiser that will definitely appear to bourbon fans.

The current shelter has housed animals for decades.

"It's 50 years old and it's really time to get a new place," said volunteer Bill Klier.

Klier has been volunteering here for nearly a decade. His wife is the manager. The building's location has some drawbacks, he said.

"If you just walk 100 yards past the back of this building, well you won't be able to walk that far because you'll be in the river. That's how close we are," Klier said. "If we didn't have those pumps, the water would just run into the building and the kennels,"

Construction on a new building is nearly complete.

"New building has surfaces that are easier to clean, air filtration and air separation features that help prevent disease. It has a wonderful clinic in the center that's going to be the heart of the new facility so we can take care of all the animals so much better," he said.

Getting to this point, Klier said, has been a challenge. He said construction costs have risen throughout the project. The organization has raised nearly $1.7 million of their $2 million goal, so they hope a raffle featuring some pretty rare bourbons can push them past the finish line. They are selling 4,000 tickets for $100 each. Winners can get take home prizes like the Van Winkle, Weller, or Buffalo Trace Antique collections.

"Last year, we did a real good job. We raised almost $300,000 and so we would like to do the same or better this year," Klier said.

That would put them just about at their fundraising goal just as they start getting ready to move on in.

"You won't be able to understand how we ever did anything in the old place. It's going to be a night-and-day difference," he said.

Raffle tickets are available at www.FrankfortBourbonRaffle.com. They hope to move into the new shelter in April.