Husky who got trapped in sewer drain reunited with owner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The dog trapped in a Lexington sewer drain is back safe with his owner.

Lexington Fayette Animal Care and Control rescued the husky Sunday morning.

"That's very unusual for us," said Jai Hamilton. "Sometimes we get calls about ducklings in the spring, but this will be a first for me."

It was a first for animal control officers and the adventure of a lifetime for Sebastian, the husky. Someone called the problem in after noticing the spunky dog underground.

"He's pretty noticeable because he has these stunning blue eyes," Hamilton said.

She told LEX 18 they're not sure how Sebastian ended up in such a tight spot, but it's possible he chased a small animal into the sewer. They ended up removing the manhole cover to pull him out. The rescue lasted about half an hour.

"It was a little hard because he's such a big dog, and picking him up, we don't know his behavior taking him above the storm drain, but he was a very good boy," Hamilton said. "I think he was just excited to get out."

He was excited to get out and eager to reunite with his owner, who picked him up Monday evening. It was a happy ending for Sebastian, whose next adventure hopefully is above ground.