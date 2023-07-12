I-75 crash victims searching for good Samaritans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A mother and daughter’s trip home came to a screeching halt on Tuesday when a pickup truck and trailer collided with their Jeep.

“Somehow, some way, when he turned, he hit the whole passenger side,” said Shalanda Minnifield, who was in the passenger seat and took the brunt of the damage.

Shattering the window, destroying the door, and halting traffic, the wreck left Minnifield and her mother, Juanita Thompkins, banged up, shaken up, and hours from their home in South Carolina.

“There was just blood all down my face, running and running,” said Minnifield.

The two believe they’re lucky to be alive.

“I thank God for saving me because if it weren’t for the grace of God, we wouldn’t be alive,” said Thompkins.

In the moments between the wreck and EMS response, Minnifield and Thompkins said that two people came to their aid. Although they never got their names, they believe the good Samaritans were nurses.

“Two nurses came up, started working on my face, they ran back to the car and got a bag, ran over to my mom and said ‘Hey, you okay?' They were checking on her,” recalled Minnifield.

In the chaos of the crash, Minnifield and Thompkins didn’t properly thank the nurses. Now discharged from the hospital and heading home, they’re overcome with gratitude.

“I'd give them a big ole hug and say thank you,” said Minnifield.

“You don't have too many people in this world that would stop,” Thompkins echoed.

What might have been a small act of service from two nurses passing by, won’t soon be forgotten by a mother and daughter trying to get home.

