I-75 shooting suspect previously accused of threatening man with an AR, case dismissed

(LEX 18) — In a now dismissed case, the man suspected in the weekend shooting on I-75 in Laurel County was accused earlier this year of threatening a neighbor with an "AR," according to Knox County court records.

32-year-old Joseph A. Couch was charged with one count of third-degree terroristic threatening in February, but the case was dismissed in March, according to court records. The records indicate the case was dismissed after the victim failed to appear in court.

The victim had told investigators that on the day of the incident, he watched Couch throw a rock at his dog, according to the complaint warrant in the case. The victim said that after he asked Couch why he’d thrown the rock at his dog, Couch “started cursing and went inside his home.”

Couch was accused of then coming back outside with an “AR” and threatening to kill the victim, whose 9-year-old daughter was standing beside him during the altercation, according to the affidavit.