Semi driver killed in wreck on I-75 southbound in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office says that around 2:03 a.m. Tuesday, I-75 southbound near mile marker 121 was shut down due to a deadly crash involving a semi.

According to officials, a preliminary investigation showed that a tire crossed the median, struck the semi's hood, and went through the windshield.

Officials report that diesel came from the semi's truck but not the tanker.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Officials say a tire struck another vehicle behind the semi and went off the roadway. The driver of the vehicle is reported to be okay.

The roadway has been closed for several hours for investigation, but officials report that it should be reopened between 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.