'I almost died': Woman witnessed wrong-way I-75 driver

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Speaking via Zoom from her home in Ohio Sunday, Krista Larmore told LEX 18 that she was afraid for her life on Saturday when she and her family narrowly avoided being hit by a wrong-way driver on I-75.

"We literally almost died," she said. "That really almost happened. And why we were spared and they weren't, I don't know."

Lexington Police said that a woman, who has since been identified as Jamaica Caudill, 38, was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-75 when she struck an oncoming car.

All six people involved in the crash died. In addition to Caudill, the Fayette County Coroner's Office identified the victims in the other car as Karmen Greene, 9, Jack Greene, 2, Brayden Boxwell, 5, Santanna Greene, 11, and Catherine Greene, 30.

Larmore told LEX 18 that she and her family were driving through Lexington on their way back from Florida Saturday. With her husband driving and her two small children napping, Larmore said she was able to shut her eyes at about noon.

She was jolted awake by the sounds of her husband's screams and the sensation of the car swerving.

"[The wrong-way driver] was actually in the emergency lane and from what my husband could tell, she was avoiding something," Larmore recounted. "Something was in her path and she was swerving into traffic and that's when my husband, Dan, had swerved over further to avoid her."

Larmore did not learn about the fatal incident until later that afternoon, when family members who were traveling in a separate vehicle called to inform them that the interstate was blocked because of a major crash.

"It's certainly something that we'll keep with us for a long time," she said.