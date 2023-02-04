'I miss him every day': Lexington family holds out hope for missing man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to NamUs, more than 600,000 people go missing annually in the United States. That's about 2,300 people a day. The cases pose an incredible challenge to the agencies tasked with finding answers and the families left to cope.

In Lexington, one family has been coping for eight months now.

“It’s the small things,” said Hannah Johnson, whose brother Micah went missing in June. “You go through your daily life, you see a picture…for me it’s a coffee mug that he gave me for Christmas one year that I drink coffee out of every morning, and I think of him every day.”

28-year-old Micah Johnson was last seen by his parents at their home on June 23rd, 2022. According to family, Micah had communicated weekly with his parents up until his disappearance.

“At this point we're really heartbroken and searching for answers,” said Hannah.

The night of Micah’s disappearance, his car was found abandoned with his possessions and valuables left inside.

Using a google account linked to his phone, his family learned that his last known locations were near Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington around 1:25 a.m., and his phone was left in Thoroughbred Park around 1:45 a.m.

According to his sister, Micah had struggled with substance abuse in the past, and at the time of his disappearance he had no permanent housing.

When the family contacted Lexington Police, they were told to wait another week before filing a missing persons report, according to Hannah.

“I would hate to think those things influenced the way this case was approached,” said Hannah.

Now, due to what the family describes as legal limitations, they’ve reached an impasse with Lexington Police, although they thank them for their efforts.

“At this point, they've let us know there's no probable cause to obtain a warrant to get cell phone records or information about his location via cell phone…so it's been a little frustrating to feel as though there's so little to be done when someone that we care about so much has disappeared.”

To the other families wading through the same water, Hannah encourages them to stay hopeful and keep trying.

“I would say try to get the word out as quickly as possible, regardless of the situation that your loved one is in.”

The family is taking its own advice, or at least trying to until more answers come to light.

“We are struggling, honestly, it has not been easy,” said Hannah. “We love Micah and there are many people who love Micah. He was a beautiful person, a talented artist, a kind, gentle spirit who never met a stranger. We obviously want to know where he is and if anything has happened to him…and we would love to have him home.”

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Micah Johnson, you should contact Lexington Police or reach out to the family on one of Hannah Johnson’s public posts.