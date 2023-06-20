'I was really surprised': Nicholasville man wins $50,000 on Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (LEX18) — Another Kentuckian has won $50,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

Last week, a Campbellsville man won $50,000 from a $5 scratch-off. And now, Dale George, of Nicholasville, is a big winner.

George recently took a trip to the Kroger on East Brannon Road in Nicholasville, Kentucky, and purchased two $30 Mega Multiplier Scratch-off tickets.

"It was weird because they had two of those Mega Multipliers in one machine, and I thought it was kind of odd… so I bought one, and I then I said, uh, maybe I'll buy the other one too, so I bought the other one," George told officials.

On this one particular day, George decided to stay up after returning home to take his grandson to camp while his daughter got ready for work. So in the meantime, he began to scratch off his tickets.

"I started scratching the ticket, and when I did, I saw the number 35 and I saw the 50, and I was like, 'Am I looking at this right?'"

Kentucky Lottery

In shock, George would ask his daughter to confirm the winning numbers on his ticket. Even with the tears in her eyes, George still could not believe his eyes.

"I had everybody look at it," George told lottery officials.

He then drove down to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville where he received his $37,750 check after taxes.

George told officials he plans to use his winnings to take his grandson on a summer vacation. Kroger will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.