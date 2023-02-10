'I'm just heartbroken': Danville woman desperate for help after wind damage

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 200-year-old tree finally failed the test of time when it fell during Thursday's destructive winds. Landing on Sherry Coffman’s garage, it nearly tore the building in two.

“I heard the wind all day, but then I laid down for a nap and all the sudden my neighbor's beating down the door and she says, 'Your tree is in your garage,’ and I'm just in shock,” said Coffman.

Pictures show the tree ripped from the ground, limbs scattered across the Danville yard.

According to Coffman, the real damage isn’t on the roof, it’s what’s inside the garage.

She and her children lived with her grandparents, taking care of them until they passed. While her grandma ruled the house, her grandpa could usually be found puttering around the garage.

“I'm just heartbroken and sad,” said Coffman. “My grandpa put so much work into it, to see a tree take it down in like two seconds, like it was nothing.”

While the garage looks as if it could cave in at any moment, Coffman continues pulling fishing poles and tools from inside, salvaging what she can.

“It's just little by little, it's kinda sad that I see him disappearing slowly. Everything changes, that was the last piece I think I had of him and it's sad to see it go,” said Coffman.

At this point, Coffman feels that it would only take a strong wind to knock her down as well.

“I let my home insurance go because I couldn't afford it on top of all the other bills at the time, so now I'm like ‘wow'…out of pocket and I'm struggling to pay bills as it is. My house taxes are past due, my electric bill is getting ready to be due, I'm just like one more notch on the list I guess.”

Taking in her latest stroke of bad luck, Coffman wonders how a tree can be such a test.

“Sometimes I feel like I'm failing them as a mom. I try to make them proud and my grandparents proud, but I'm drowning,” said Coffman.

When she needs a silver lining, she looks to her kids.

“Nobody was hurt, and it might take time, but we'll rebuild it.”

You can donate to a GoFundMe supporting Coffman here.