Impeached Falmouth mayor Sebastian Ernst arrested for criminal trespassing onto city property

FALMOUTH, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Falmouth reported that former impeached mayor, Sebastian Ernst, was arrested on Monday after he allegedly continued to trespass onto city property, despite officers instructions.

According to a release from the city, the Falmouth Police Department arrested Ernst for third-degree criminal trespassing, reporting that he entered the police department earlier in the day and "engaged in behavior that escalated into threats directed at city employees."

Ernst was instructed to leave the property, the release read, and law enforcement officers informed Ernst that he could not enter any property owned by the city.

However, Ernst returned to city property later in the day, violating the issued trespass order from police, officials reported. Ernst allegedly refused to leave the property when approached by police and "attempted to provoke another disruptive confrontation."

Ernst was then arrested for violating the lawful trespass warning, according to the release.

"It is important to note that while Mr. Ernst previously held the office of Mayor, he received no preferential treatment," the city's release read. "The Falmouth Police Department remains committed to enforcing the law impartially and maintaining the safety and order of public spaces."