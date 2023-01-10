Imposter located: Police arrest man posing as officer

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Law enforcement officials in Laurel County have located the man who was posing as an officer. The suspect person had made at least one phony traffic stop.

“The guy got out, walked to the driver’s seat and said, ‘hey, I think you’re drunk’ and started an investigation,” said Deputy Gil Acciardo with the Laurel County Sheriff’s office.

Acciardo said the victim from that incident was alert and took a picture of the vehicle and its license plate. Police found the driver of the gray, 2023 Kia with a handicapped plate number: 9463-JT.

Acciardo said that impersonating a police officer is a Class-D felony and using the blue lights that this person has rigged into his vehicle would be considered a misdemeanor.

“They may be a wanna-be cop and want to shock somebody when they stop them or pull a prank. Or they may have criminal intent,” Acciardo warned.

Because of the latter, Acciardo wants everyone to know that it is not a crime to exercise caution when a traffic stop just doesn’t feel right.

“Drive to a business that’s obviously open and has a lot of customers going in and out. Stop there (if you’re asked to pull over). Or if you want, drive to the police station and stop. It’s not a problem and the officer won’t be upset with you,” Deputy Acciardo added.