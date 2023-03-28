In Nashville shooting aftermath, local pastor welcomes LGBTQ+ members in search of support

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For Pastor Matt Falco, the nicest things about his church aren’t the original pews dating to the early 1900s, or the stained glass windows that also go back more than 100 years. For him, it’s the banner that hangs above the main entrance.

"Here at Maxwell Street, we believe all people are created in the image of God and we celebrate that," he said. "And that includes the LGBTQ community."

LEX 18

LEX 18 spoke with Pastor Falco less than 24 hours after six people were killed during a mass shooting inside a Nashville, Tennessee parochial school where three children and three faculty members were killed. The suspect, Audrey Hale, who was shot and killed by police, identified as LGBTQ.

"We all want to be loved, we all want to feel that. We all want to be recognized and seen," Pastor Falco said.

LEX 18

Pastor Falco says there are places for the LGBTQ community to find support.

"Some folks don’t realize there are church communities out there that do celebrate the LGBTQ community and support them," Falco explained of his and other places of worship. "We obviously have a pressing issue with gun violence in this country and our legislators are taking more time to focus on isolating community (members) who need support and help."

"Maxwell Street (Church) and many other churches around this community are a place where people can find solace, find support, find other people to lean on, and get the help they need and are seeking," he added.