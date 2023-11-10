Inaugural Bourbon Week kicks off in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thursday kicked off the first-ever Bourbon Week in Lexington. The 10-day event is a chance to showcase local bars and celebrate the literal spirit of Kentucky creatively.

Smiley Pete Publishing organized and gathered sponsors for the event, partnering with Heaven Hill Distributing, a family-owned company founded in Bardstown. Now the fifth-largest spirits supplier in the United States and second-largest holder of aging Bourbon Whiskey worldwide with an inventory of over 1,600,000 barrels.

Twenty-three different bars and businesses will showcase their cocktail art to bourbon lovers and the bourbon curious in Lexington.

The Inebriated Baker, founded by Danielle Rowell and located in Fayette Mall, is a participating location across town.

Their menu features a host of Bourbon-infused cupcakes.

"It's a two for the price of one a dessert and alcohol all in one because my booze is never baked out," said Rowell, who moved to Lexington from New York twelve years ago.

Chris Eddie, owner and publisher of Smiley Pete Publishing, says their team aims to get more people out and explore and support unique businesses they haven't been to before.

"We've done Lexington Burger Week, Taco Week, Bouquet Week for years now, so it seemed like a natural extension to add Bourbon Week to our corral," said Eddie.

Lexington Bourbon Week Highlights:

Over 20 renowned restaurants and bars will serve unique, off-menu bourbon cocktails: their take on the classic Elijah Craig Old Fashioned and an exclusive specialty cocktail using a partnering bourbon.

To follow along with the Lexington Bourbon Week app. Sign up and "check-in" with every cocktail you try for a chance to win distillery tours at Four Roses and Heaven Hill Distilleries.

Participants include 33 Staves, Belle's Cocktail House, Bourbon on Rye, Campus Pub, Coles 735 Main, Eppings on Eastside, Georgie's Social House, Goodfella's, Goodwood, Inebriated Baker, J Renders, Jake's Cigar Bar, Lockbox, The Kentucky Castle, Granddam at The Manchester, Merrick Inn, OBC Kitchen, Rackhouse Tavern, The Sage Rabbit, Thirsty Fox, Trifecta - Glass - Art - Lounge and Whiskey Bear.

"We are so excited to be participating in the inaugural Bourbon Week. J. Renders is where horses, bourbon and community come together," said J. Renders owner Gwyn Everly.

