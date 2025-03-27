Indy eats putting the sweet in Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (LEX 18) — The road to a national championship is long, and you'll need to fuel up along the way.

LEX 18's Evelyn Schultz is from Indianapolis, so we want her to showcase some restaurants you might want to check out.

You can start the day with breakfast at Long's Bakery in Speedway. Known for their glazed yeast donuts served fresh out of the oven all day long, the bakery has been serving Indy since 1955. One donut is just 92 cents, and it's the type of place that only takes cash, but it's worth it. Visitors will also want to prepare for a line in the morning.

Save room for lunch because just down the street, you'll find Mug-n-Bun. The historic drive-in serves made-to-order food like onion rings and a Hoosier state staple: massive pork tenderloin sandwiches.

The restaurant is also known for their homemade root beer.

As the owner Jay Watson told LEX 18: "If people haven't heard of Mug-n-Bun, then they're new to town."

p.s. He's a Purdue fan but said Cats fans are always welcome.