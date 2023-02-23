Inflation impacting annual diaper drive at The Nest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Diapers can be a huge expense for families with babies and they're not getting any cheaper.

NielsenIQ data shows the cost of diapers jumped 20 percent in 2022 over the previous year.

That price hike is also taking a toll on central Kentucky non-profits like The Nest. The organization is falling short of their 40,000-diaper goal as they near the end of their annual diaper drive.

Employees at The Nest hope the community will step in to help.

"You don't have to bring us three cases of diapers," said family assistance coordinator Adam Kuhn. "Typically when someone drops a box off, we tell them this is going to help someone today. Right now we're helping so many people and our supply is so low, it doesn't take much."

Kuhn tells LEX 18 client volume at The Nest is up 50 percent in the last year. Part of that demand comes from the rise in inflation, which has made necessities like diapers more expensive.

Increased cost of living can also mean less donations, impacting assistance for Lexington's most vulnerable families.

The Nest currently needs close to 20,000 diapers to reach this year's goal.

Kuhn hopes people recognize the need and do what they can to help.

"If we can answer a diaper issue for a week or a day, or a month, we think it can keep families safer," he said. "It can keep kids in the home, and generally those families are going to be a lot more successful moving forward."

The Nest especially needs diapers in sizes four, five, and six, as well an infant diapers and pull-ups. They're also asking for baby wipes as well as other toiletries. You can drop donations off at 530 N. Limestone any time before 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

You can also purchase from the organization's Amazon wishlist.