Injured Asbury student's family speaks out

WILMORE, Ky. (LEX 18) — In late November, an Asbury University student was placed in intensive care after she was found unresponsive in her dorm room.

In the months since an investigation ensued, the student’s family hasn’t learned new information regarding her mysterious case, and they feel the university could have done more to help.

“They've never been anything but good, and they still are good as far as the institution goes,” said Andy Willingham.

Willingham transferred to Asbury in the late 80s. He even met his wife there. All things considered, he was hopeful when his daughter Bella wanted to attend Asbury in the fall of 2024.

But in November, the family’s impression of Asbury quickly shifted.

When Bella returned to campus after Thanksgiving, her parents didn’t hear from her for hours.

On the night of November 27, they received a startling call.

“At 11 that night, we get a call from the resident director of her dorm, and she tells us that Bella is in an ambulance on her way to the emergency room, that she had been found unresponsive on the floor of her room by her roommate,” said Willingham.

Paramedics told Bella’s parents that she’d stopped breathing on her own for 23 minutes, but it was her injuries that really sounded the alarm.

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Bella had multiple injuries, cuts, and bruises.

Photos show swollen legs and deep gashes. According to Bella, when she came to at the hospital, she realized her acrylic nails had been ripped off.

According to Willingham, authorities said Bella likely received the injuries from falling out of her bunk bed.

“There's no way these could've been caused by anything other than someone doing something to her,” said Willingham.

As Bella spent two weeks recovering at UK Hospital, Willingham waited for the university to notify the student body of the potential threat, but he says an email wasn’t sent until more than a week after the incident.

“As a parent, I want to know if there's a possibility of someone coming into the school or campus being potentially dangerous.”

In a statement shared with LEX 18 in December, Asbury said they were aware of the incident but didn’t believe there was a threat to campus.

Now, months later, Willingham says he's disappointed that students weren't put on high alert and asked to come forward with tips.

Most recently, an email asking for information was sent to the girls in Bella’s dorm, but not the entire student body, according to Willingham.

“I contacted them and said this is not okay, you have to give a detail so if someone knows something, they'll come forward, and the school's response to me was that we felt like they had done everything they could do.”

Asbury shared this statement with LEX 18 regarding the incident:

“This matter is part of an ongoing investigation by the appropriate authorities and with the University’s full cooperation. We are unable to provide any updates or specific information at this time. Asbury’s priority remains the safety and wellbeing of its students, faculty, and staff. Please refer all additional inquiries to the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office.”

