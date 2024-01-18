Innovative recovery treatments no longer just for pro athletes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There are plenty of cutting-edge techniques celebrities and pro athletes use to stay healthy: red light therapy, cryotherapy, and even cold plunging. But regular people are now harnessing these methods more often.

Nurse practitioner Emily Johnson sees it daily at Recovery Room, the wellness center she opened last year in Lexington.

"You don't have to be an athlete," she told us. "You might be having pain; you may have strained something."

That's right – treatments like pulsed electromagnetic field therapy are no longer just for NFL or NBA players. At places like Recovery Room, customers can access treatments like red light therapy. Johnson says it can benefit the skin and help with pain relief.

"That's not just something we found on Amazon," she said. "It's an actual FDA Class II piece of medical equipment, so you don't get that by not having any research to back it up."

Recovery Room also offers compression therapy, infrared sauna, and cold plunging. Users dip into a tub filled with water colder than 60 degrees Fahrenheit. Advocates say the benefits outweigh the biting cold.

"The cold plunge is great for just overall reducing inflammation in your body," Johnson said. "So after a workout, it's great to help out with any of those aches and pains."

"It also helps with the happy endorphins in your brain, so it gives you a good boost of energy, helps your mood."

According to Johnson, these methods are safe for most people, but always check with your doctor before trying something new. The costs of regular treatments can also add up, but Johnson said they have options for most budgets.

