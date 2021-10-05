Investigation into bomb threats at four Lexington high schools concludes with no arrests for now

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — No one has been arrested after bomb threats were reported at multiple Lexington high schools two weeks ago.

"We are grateful to the Lexington Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kentucky Office of Homeland Security, and Commonwealth Office of Technology for their efforts in collaboration with the Fayette County Public Schools Police Department to investigate the bomb threats made against four FCPS high schools on September 21, 2021," said a Fayette County Public Schools spokeswoman in a statement. "At this time all leads have been exhausted and the investigation has concluded without arrest, pending any further information received."

Two weeks ago, officials say they received an anonymous message through the district's STOP tip line that bombs were placed on the following high school campuses:

Henry Clay High School

Lafayette High School

Frederick Douglass High School

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

The message demanded a $500,000 ransom payment to a Bitcoin account. The four schools were immediately evacuated as a result. Nothing was found at any of the four locations and no one was hurt.

Officers assisted to evacuate the roughly 10,000 students and employees on all four campuses. All students and staff gathered in the football stadiums for the rest of the school day and all after-school activities were canceled.

Anyone with information that could help authorities solve this crime should contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or by calling (859) 253-2020.