Iranian alpine skier suspended from Winter Olympics after positive drug test

Iranian Alpine skier Hossein Saveh-Shemshaki has been provisionally suspended after a sample collected returned an adverse analytical finding (AAF), the International Testing Agency said on Wednesday.

The ITA said the sample, collected during an out-of-competition anti-doping control on Monday, tested positive for an anabolic androgenic steroid on the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of prohibited substances.

"The athlete is prevented from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any activity, during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022," the ITA said in a statement.

"The athlete has the right to challenge the imposition of the provisional suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport – Anti-Doping Division (CAS ADD). The athlete also has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample."

Saveh-Shemshaki, 36, earned his best Olympic result so far in 2014 in Sochi, where he finished 31st in slalom.