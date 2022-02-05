Irene Schouten of the Netherlands wins first speed skating gold medal at 2022 Winter Olympics

Irene Schouten of the Netherlands won the first gold medal in speed skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics with a 3:56.93 time in the women's 3000m, an Olympic record.

Francesca Lollobrigida from Italy earned the silver medal at 3:58.06. Isabelle Weidemann of Canada won the bronze at 3:58.64.

The three medalists were in the final two pairings of the competition. Schouten and Lollobrigida were paired together and provided a thrilling finish to the event.

A different Dutch skater has now won the gold at three straight Winter Olympic Games in this discipline.

Carlijn Achtereekte, who won in 2018, finished in seventh place out of 20 skaters on Saturday.

Mia Manganello Kilburg of the United States finished in 19th place after 4:14.42 skate, which was a step back from her 4:07.61 mark at Olympic Trials.

Germany's Claudia Pechstein was in the first duo to skate. At 49 years old, she is the oldest speed skater at the Olympics and oldest female Winter Olympian of all time. The seven-time medalist finished 20th.

The next speed skating event is the men's 5000m on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. ET.

