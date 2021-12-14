IRS announces tax relief for victims of Kentucky's severe storms

(LEX 18) — Victims of Kentucky's severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes have through May 16, 2022 to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS announced Tuesday that affected taxpayers in certain areas will receive tax relief.

Individuals and households affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes that reside or have a business in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren counties qualify for tax relief.

The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area. For instance, certain deadlines falling on or after Dec. 10, 2021, and before May 16, 2022, are postponed through May 16, 2022.

The May 16, 2022, deadline applies to the quarterly estimated tax payment, normally due on January 18 and April 18, and to the quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Jan. 18, 2022. This means that taxpayers can skip making their Jan. 18 payment and instead include it with their 2021 return.

In addition, the quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Jan. 31, 2022 and May 2, 2022 are also now due on May 16, 2022. Penalties on deposits due on or after Dec. 10, 2021, and before Dec. 27, 2021, will be abated as long as the tax deposits were made by Dec. 27, 2021.

If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the telephone number on the notice to have the IRS abate the penalty.

The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief. But affected taxpayers who reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.