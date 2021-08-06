'It all happened in the blink of an eye': Carlisle residents hit hard by flooding getting state help

CARLISLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One week later and things aren't much better in Carlisle, where flooding destroyed numerous homes and businesses, most of which weren't located in an area classified as a flood zone.

As a result, some have already had their insurance claims denied. Others are likely to suffer the same fate when they get a visit from the adjuster. Homes remain uninhabitable, and the outlook for a speedy recovery isn't bright.

"With an event like this, in my experience, we could be looking at 16 months to two years," said Jim Garrett from the state's emergency management office.

Mr. Garrett is spending this Friday and Saturday inside the gymnasium at Nicholas County Elementary School, where he's assembled various state and local agencies to assist with recovery. Or to at least help victims with mapping their next steps.

"Here, people can ask, 'what's next?' Here's what's next, and the agencies who can help with your next steps are here today (and tomorrow)," Garrett said.

Lesa Cundiff was appreciative. She lost her home and just about all of its contents on the ground floor.

"I was able to get a shed here today, so I can store the things upstairs that weren't damaged," she said after being helped inside.

Lesa said her insurance claim was denied because she didn't carry flood insurance, nor was she required to carry such a policy.

No one thought this was possible here. The creek, we're told, is usually ankle-deep if that high, and you can walk across it in a matter of seconds. Sadly it only took that long to become a deadly raging source of water that was chest-high inside so many homes and buildings.

"People who lived here their whole lives never knew this could happen, never seen it happen," said Lindsay Haynes, who works as an agriculture natural resource agent.

"And it all happened in the blink of an eye. That's probably why it was so devastating," she added.

The recovery center at Nicholas County Elementary School will be open from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Friday and 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.