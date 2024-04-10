'It doesn't feel like UK': Campus reacts to official Calipari announcement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As John Calipari's official announcement about his departure from UK hit social media, it sent shockwaves across campus.

The coach has been synonymous with UK basketball for most current undergrads, as many of them were in elementary school or younger when his tenure began.

"I've been a Kentucky fan for as long as I can remember, and he's been the coach. I just never thought he'd go anywhere else," UK student Klaire Hourigan said after leaving class Tuesday afternoon.

"I've grown up watching UK all the time, and it's like, it's weird. It doesn't feel like UK," said Lucas Fedders.

While it's left some feeling sentimental, for fans disappointed with the last few basketball season, there's also an excitement for a new beginning in Lexington.

"I think UK basketball will change. I don't know in which direction, but I'm hoping we get some good recruits and we go further in the tournament next year," Hourigan said.

So what's next?

That's a question students are putting faith in the school to answer.

"I trust the AD to go get a good coach, and a proven coach. And I trust whoever that is to help us out," said UK student Keaton Whitt. "Growing up a Kentucky fan, Cal is all I've ever known, but I don't know. It may have been time."

While some are ready for change, it's certainly a tough goodbye for many students who have had the coach around since childhood.

"I kinda like, always pictured him retiring at UK. I couldn't see him going anywhere else, but if it makes sense for him, it makes sense for him," Fedders said.