'It was our responsibility to help him': Kentucky football team pulls over to help after car crash

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (LEX 18) — High school football players in Jackson County are being called winners for their actions after the Friday Night Lights ended.

On their way home from a game in Horse Cave last week, coaches say the team drove past a car crash on Highway 290... around 3:30 in the morning.

They were the first on scene, so players and team managers didn't hesitate to help. They called 911, helped direct traffic, and even assisted emergency workers.

"I felt like we were there, at that time, for a reason," said Blake Allen, wide receiver for the Jackson County High School football team. "It was our job, our responsibility, to help him, take care of him. Do what we had to do, to help somebody in need."

"They never broke, they never caved," said Assistant Coach Nick Sizemore. "They were just like, here's gloves, they put gloves on, they jumped in the ditch, they helped put the man on a stretcher. They helped put him the ambulance. They did whatever they were asked to do."

Emergency workers said the man involved in the car crash might have died if not for these students. He's currently being treated at UK Hospital.