'It'll be a safe space': Hope Center offers help as cold weather settles in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It was nice while it lasted, but it wasn’t normal, so now the tide has turned, and cold weather has infiltrated central Kentucky.

We could establish a new record low on Monday night into Tuesday morning by dropping below 19 degrees. Whenever we get bouts of cold weather, the city of Lexington and its partner organizations spring into action to help those in need.

“We just want you to have a warm place to lay your head,” said Destiny Oakley with Lexington’s Hope Center.

“We’re partnering with the YMCA because it’s their land, and the city is helping with the funding, so we’re running it 24/7, and that allows for up to 160 additional people in our community” (to use a temporary shelter), Oakley explained.

Men and women are allowed inside the shelter on W. Loudon Avenue; there’s some room for pets, but families with children will be better served at one of the city’s other organizations.

Some Hope Center clients may have had an upsetting experience at a shelter in the past, but Oakley said that is no reason to risk life by remaining outside in dangerously cold temperatures. She also noted that a security firm has been hired, which will work to keep everyone safe while on-site.

“The Hope Center is all about giving second, third, fourth, and fifth chances to people when they need them. It’s really a judgment-free space,” Oakley said. “It’ll be a safe space with staff here to help whenever you show up,” she continued.

The Hope Center’s shelter will be operational all winter, not just on those days we get extreme cold, and it’s open 24/7.