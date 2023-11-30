'It’s a long week': Jessamine County man raising awareness for homeless community

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Jessamine County man who has a home is living outside this week. Johnny Templin is back on the corner of South Main Street in Nicholasville, hoping to strike up a conversation.

“Whatever the conversation is, about the homeless issue, or something going on the in community, how they might want to engage JCHC,” (Jessamine County Homeless Coalition) Templin said on a very cold morning outside his shack.

Mr. Templin runs the JCHC; this is the 3rd year he’s spending a week outside to raise awareness for the issue.

“We realize we’re not any exact replication of anybody in a homeless state; most don’t have a building, most don’t have back-ups,” he said of his living arrangements for the week until midnight on Monday.

Johnny lives in an uninsulated, poorly sealed shack with limited access to food. He welcomes anyone who might want to bring him a meal or snack. A hot cup of coffee would be nice, too! And if you stop by, be prepared to strike up that conversation about eradicating the homeless epidemic.

“Whether that’s a monetary donation, volunteering, or just coming in and sharing with us every now and again,” he said.

He does this each year as part of the much larger “Good Giving Challenge” going on this week, only he has no assurance that it’ll lead to any kind of direct assistance for the Coalition.

“What we’re trying to do is just start the conversation about the needs of our community,” he said. “Of course, JCHS needs funding like any organization, but this is about the community,” he added.

After some brutal cold overnight into Wednesday morning, temperatures are expected to rise back into the 40s and 50s between Wednesday and Monday. That’ll help a lot.

“Although rough for this redneck, I love that it’s only a week for me because it ain’t easy,” he joked.