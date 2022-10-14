'It's a sense of community': Kentucky's oldest festival, Court Days, opens in Mt. Sterling

MT. STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — You can work your way around all of Kentucky’s outdoor festivals, but for most, the one in Mount Sterling hits a bit differently every October.

“It just gets better with time, to be quite honest with you,” said Herb Triplett. Mr. Triplett guessed that he’s been coming to this event for 55 years.

“You’ll see people you haven’t seen in years,” he added.

Court Days is Kentucky’s longest-running outdoor festival, dating to 1794. Vendors come from all over the state, and even from out-of-state to set up shop on the streets of Mt. Sterling where they will spend four days selling their items, and taking part in the fun.

“It was born and bred in us,” said Sandy Savard of Sandy’s Candy. “Our mom made us toys when we were little, so it was inherited,” she continued.

Sandy and her sisters have their own booths here consisting of handmade candy and crafts. Others are selling clothing, and trinkets and just about anything else under the sun. Elliott Lundergan was grilling pork chops at 10 a.m.

“My mom and dad have been coming here for 40 years. I’ve been coming for 30 years, so it’s a family tradition,” he said while flipping those chops.

A new wrinkle to this old event includes access to the Gateway Arts Center. It’s the yellow brick building, one block from the festival, where those interested can sample bourbon from a local distillery.

Mt. Sterling’s Tourism Director Tracy Pearce is charged with putting all of this together each year. (It always lands on the weekend leading up to the third Monday of October).

“Our hotels are full, our restaurants do great business. We have wonderful downtown businesses that do great business during Court Days as well,” Pearce said, before noting that around 200,000 people are expected to visit over these four days.

For anyone who is a repeat visitor, and there are many, most seem to have come to a consensus on what makes Court Days such a special event.

“It’s meeting the people. There’s a good feeling here, people are happy,” Pearce said.

Over 55 years, Mr. Triplett has noticed it too.

“It is a sense of community, and seeing old friends,” he said.

Pearcy noted that there are many Mt. Sterling natives who might not make it home for years but, when they do, they plan their visit around this centuries-old event.

Court Days runs from Friday, October 14 through Monday, October 17. There are no set hours of operation, but dawn to dusk is a general rule. Visitors are encouraged to bring cash to avoid card transactions, which could be slowed due to the volume of people in the immediate area.