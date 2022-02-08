'It's a tragedy': Neighbors shocked by apparent murder-suicide in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sergeant Kevin Grimes with the Nicholasville Police Department thinks it’s unlikely they’ll ever know what led to Sunday night’s apparent murder-suicide on Linden Lane.

“There’s only two people who know what happened, and they can’t talk,” Grimes bluntly stated on Monday morning, just moments after his detectives returned from working the scene.

Jessamine County Coroner, Michael Hughes identified the victims as Angela Owens Wooldridge and Antoine Wooldridge. The couple was apparently involved in a domestic dispute on Sunday night.

“She (Angela) had three children, 15-year-old, 8-year-old, and a 7-year-old. Matter of fact, it was the 7-year-old’s birthday yesterday,” Sgt. Grimes noted before adding that Antoine was the kids’ stepfather.

Grimes said the oldest child called 9-1-1 to alert police to a domestic disturbance in the home. When they arrived, the youngest child had already found his mother with a fatal gunshot wound. Police then found Mr. Wooldridge in his vehicle with, what appeared to be, a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“That’s the struggle with a lot of these cases, that you just don’t know what finally transpired that made one person go to this extreme that they’d take someone’s life and then take their own,” Sgt. Grimes said of the city’s second murder-suicide investigation in the last 12 months.

Neighbors said the Wooldridge family was quiet and that the kids were always outside playing.

“Never did hear any fussing or anything like that. It’s a tragedy, especially for the kids,” said Loretta Johnson, who lives a few homes away.

Sergeant Grimes said the Jessamine County school district planned to assist the three children with any counseling they might need in the coming days and beyond. The children are now living with their biological father, who lives nearby.