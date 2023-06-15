'It’s absolutely amazing': State Fire Commission donates millions in equipment

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Today, the men and women who risk everything to help us, got a little help for themselves.

“Fire departments from throughout the Commonwealth will come in and pick up grant money equipment items that they’ve been awarded by the fire commission this year,” said Kentucky Fire Commission Operations Director, Jeremy Rodgers.

In all, the commission was able to pin down 3.5 million dollars in grant money to outfit hundreds of departments with the latest and best technology.

“Been able to receive an AED, received the extraction equipment (Jaws of Life), the gas meter. All of those will be instrumental in serving our community,” said Captain Andy Perry of the Hardin County Fire Department.

“Those extrication tools, each piece of equipment will cost $15,000. Some departments operate on less than $20,000 annually, so for them to make these purchases wouldn’t happen without this,” Rodgers said.

The gas meters alone could potentially save lives.

“If we have a carbon monoxide leak, or a natural gas leak, or sewer gas leak (the meter) can pick it up,” said Chief Leonard Toler of the Avawam Fire Department in Perry County.

Rodgers said that over the last three years, the commission has raised roughly $10,000,000 through grants, choosing to help departments with different things each time.

“We try to pick items that departments normally struggle to fund because it’s extra equipment,” he said.

And for those who can’t fund much of anything, this is such a welcomed donation.

“It’s absolutely amazing. Departments like ours that are small couldn’t do this without the help of the commission,” Capt. Perry said.

