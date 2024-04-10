'It's been a pleasure': Ellen Calipari shares heartfelt goodbye video

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky has been nonstop Calipari talk since news broke of his new gig in Arkansas, but John isn’t the only one who will be missed.

Taking to social media, Coach Cal's wife, Ellen, shared a heartfelt farewell to BBN, reminiscing on the family’s time in Kentucky.

“If you think this is easy to do, you would be wrong,” said Ellen.

At the buzzer beaters, early exits, and every win and loss in between, it’s Ellen Calipari who stood by Coach Calipari’s side.

“I’ve been here along the way, watching him accomplish things, working tirelessly, winning a championship, recruiting, it's endless,” she said.

With celebrity-like status in the Bluegrass, fans have long wanted an inside look into the Calipari’s world, and “Mrs. Cal” gave them glimpses on social media, often posting funny videos of Coach Cal, or her “roommate” as she affectionately called him, taking out the trash.

Over the years, Ellen gained a social media following of her own. Videos teasing the Hall of Fame coach garnering laughs from many in BBN.

Deemed the Princess by Coach Cal, Ellen lived up to the title, making brownies for UK players on their birthdays and signing autographs for fans.

In her goodbye video, she described their initial move to Kentucky as an honor, and said she’s supportive of the next move, no matter how bittersweet.

“It's been a pleasure. Being a coach's wife is different thing than being the coach, and you just have to be supportive of what they're doing, and if he feels like it's time to move on, I have to support that and it's not easy and we will miss a lot of things about Lexington and the University of Kentucky,” said Ellen.

Hundreds of comments on Ellen’s post thanked her for being a class act and creating a home away from home for players.

To many, calling her a coach’s wife only scratches the surface as the Calipari era comes to an end.

“Thank you for everything you've done for myself and my family and my roommate, thank you,” she ended.