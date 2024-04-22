'It's been tough': Inflation hits auto shops hard as customers delay repairs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Small auto shops are still struggling to keep up with rising costs, now four years since the pandemic.

Inflation may be slowing down at the grocery store and the mall, but not at independent garages.

Kim Stoll has been running Lexington Autoworks in downtown Lexington for years, a job that hasn't come without bumps in the road.

"It's been tough. It's been a challenge for the last four years," Stoll said.

While inflation seems to be cooling for food and clothing, the cost of auto repair and maintenance has not. In the last year, the overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) has grown 3.5%.

The cost of repair, however, has grown 8.2%.

For auto shops, the biggest challenge lately has been the cost of parts. According to Stoll, the price of parts has gone up 20 to 30% since the beginning of the pandemic.

While Autoworks has tried to avoid putting those costs on customers as much as possible, some people are avoiding paying for repairs.

"Because it's just not affordable as it used to be," Stoll said.

She said on average, the shop sees 50 fewer cars every month than before the pandemic.

While Lexington Autoworks helps customers prioritize repairs, she added that avoiding repairs can also be costly.

"There can be consequences. We recommend getting your car serviced or at least routine maintenance at least a couple times a year."

While Autoworks waits out the tough economy, its garage is focusing on service.

"We just try to take care of it by doing good service and focusing on our customers," she said.

