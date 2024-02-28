'It's disgusting': Renter reports thousands of dollars of items stolen from Nicholasville storage unit

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — People in Jessamine County are reporting thousands of dollars worth of items stolen from storage units at a Nicholasville storage facility.

Erica Whitaker claims her unit at the Storage Rentals of America facility on Imperial Way in Nicholasville was broken into at some point in the last two months.

When she came to visit the unit on Sunday evening, she said the lock had been changed. When she and her husband were finally able to access the inside, they found that an estimated $10,000 worth of items had been stolen.

"It's disgusting to know that I pay $365 a month for over two years to open my unit to find everything my husband's worked for is gone," Whitaker said.

Among the items reported stolen were toolboxes, an air compressor, a computer and a pressure washer.

Whitaker filed a police report Sunday night.

She said she has heard from a number of other unit renters who have had similar difficulties. An anonymous poster on a Jessamine County Facebook group alerted renters about the same facility just last week.

Whitaker pointed to security flaws on site, including security cameras that don't work and a broken gate that was left open for an extended period of time.

The Storage Rentals of America webpage for the Nicholasville facility, however, lists "video surveillance" and "fully fenced facility" as features of the location.

Tuesday, LEX 18 called the facility and was directed to a corporate office. The corporate office has not responded to calls or emails as of Tuesday night.

The broken gate, however, was closed and padlocked Tuesday night.

"I hope that this is eye-opening for corporate and just for people to know that this is not okay," Whitaker said.

While she's not sure she'll ever get her items back, she's hoping other unit renters will come visit their units soon to make sure all of their items are present.

