‘It's gonna give me freedom': Tiny home donated to eastern Kentucky flood victim

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Through the kindness of a stranger, a Breathitt County woman is much closer to doing what she loves – cooking in her own kitchen.

Donna Jewell hasn’t been able to do that for nearly two years, since the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky swept away her home.

But Friday, for the second time, a tiny home made its way from Woodford County to Breathitt County thanks to Nancy Fouser and her newly formed non-profit, Freedom Tiny Homes.

“No one has any idea what this means to me,” Jewell said. “It's gonna give me freedom and I can still be here with my mom.”

Since the floods that destroyed her home, Jewell has been living in her mother’s attic. What she’s missed most? A kitchen of her own.

Her new 200-square-foot tiny home was delivered to Breathitt County Friday, but it won’t officially be placed on its foundations until the weather clears. Jewell says cooking a big meal will be one of the first things she does – and everyone who helped get her the home will be invited.

LEX 18 was there last April when Fouser’s first donated tiny home was delivered to Breathitt County. Since then, word of her work has spread fast.

“It was like Christmas,” Fouser said. “I'd go to the mailbox and there'd be all these checks.”

The winner of the Dotson Christmas Charity Raffle, put on by another Woodford Countian, sawlast year’s tiny home donationand gave Fouser’s nonprofit and another charity a generous boost.

“They had raised $30,500 and they gave us $20,000,” Fouser said.

Rousseau Fire Department Chief Greg Wilson said that people in the area are learning daily that there’s always a need for help.

“You go from nothing to now you've got something you can actually call yours,” Wilson said. “Which is great.”

“There are so many people here in Breathitt County that do not have homes,” Jewell said. “They have nowhere to live.”

Once it’s placed, Jewell’s new home will sit on top of a hill right next to her mother’s house.

Fouser said donations can be mailed to:

FREEDOM TINY HOMES

P.O. BOX 1694

VERSAILLES, KY 40383