'It's good for their hearts': Cattle farmers raise money for Deputy Caleb Conley's family

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( LEX 18) — Central Kentuckians have spent the last three weeks devising new ways of helping the family of fallen Sheriff’s Deputy, Caleb Conley. On Tuesday afternoon, they beefed up their effort a little more.

A portion of the daily cattle auction at Blue Grass Stockyards was devoted to the sale of one steer. But this wasn’t a typical bidding process. Sure, the auctioneer’s words were indecipherable and if you aren’t an expert in this field, you had no clue as to how anyone understands the bidding process. But with this particular part of the sale, the farmers bid over and over again for about twenty minutes to drive up the total.

In the end, they generated $29,200, which was then rounded up to $30,000 by a generous benefactor in the arena.

“From the family to the Sheriff’s office and everyone involved in our sheriff’s association we do appreciate it," said Sheriff’s Association Executive Director Jerry Wagner.

The proceeds from the auction, along with those from the t-shirt sale that was going on in the lobby to commemorate the event, will be placed into Conley's memorial fund.

“Agriculture is a close community,” said Jim Akers from the Stockyards. “It’s a tough occupation and tough way of life, but a good way of life. And (they’re) always quick to help a neighbor,” Akers continued.

The farmers were essentially bidding on air because even the steer itself was part of the charitable donation.

“It’s good for their heart. That’s why they did it,” Wagner said while pointing to his chest.=