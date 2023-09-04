'It’s great to be an American!': Local union members celebrate Labor Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Organizers expected roughly 1,400 union members and their families for a Labor Day picnic at Masterson Station Park. Now in its 27th year, the picnic, which includes free food, live music, and games for the kids, is held to salute the members of local unions across the Commonwealth.

“It’s great to be an American on this great day,” retired Local 70 member Larry Hamilton said.

Mr. Hamilton said many of the benefits he enjoyed as an iron worker continues to this day in his retirement.

“I have excellent retirement (benefits), and I’m happy,” he said before the picnic started.

Teamsters from Local 651 were here as well. It was a double celebration for them as they felt they scored a massive win in their recent collective bargaining negotiation with UPS.

“Matter of fact, it was the biggest victory, probably with unions in general,” said 651 President James Brandt. “It was the biggest contract we’ve scored with UPS since, probably, 1932,” Brandt continued before rattling off all of the concessions his members won.

People started pouring into the park when the gates opened at 11 a.m. It was easy to see that this would be a fun day under our last unofficial summer sun of the season.

“It’s an important event to put on for our union brothers and sisters because we are all family no matter the union we’re with,” said Bluegrass Central Labor Council President Amy Beasley. The Council hosts the picnic.

“We’re all the same blue-collar workers who go to work every day so our country runs smoothly,” Beasley added.